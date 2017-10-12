Azerbaijan, US discuss prospects for military cooperation

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Defense for Personnel, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev has met with US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper.

Ms. Cooper was informed about security issues in the region. The sides discussed prospects for the Azerbaijani-US military cooperation, and highlighted the contribution of the peacekeeping contingent of Azerbaijan to the NATO-led “Resolute Support” mission in Afghanistan.