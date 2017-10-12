Azerbaijan, US discuss prospects for military cooperation
AzerTAg.az
12.10.2017 [18:44]
Baku, October 12, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Defense for Personnel, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev has met with US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper.
Ms. Cooper was informed about security issues in the region. The sides discussed prospects for the Azerbaijani-US military cooperation, and highlighted the contribution of the peacekeeping contingent of Azerbaijan to the NATO-led “Resolute Support” mission in Afghanistan.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.10.2017 [19:14]
12.10.2017 [16:40]
12.10.2017 [16:18]
12.10.2017 [16:01]
MULTIMEDIA
12.10.2017 [18:16]
11.10.2017 [16:09]
12.10.2017 [19:53]
12.10.2017 [19:49]
12.10.2017 [19:14]
12.10.2017 [18:25]
12.10.2017 [18:08]
12.10.2017 [17:36]
12.10.2017 [17:33]
12.10.2017 [14:54]
10.10.2017 [11:29]
06.10.2017 [12:14]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
12.10.2017 [19:43]
11.10.2017 [18:38]
11.10.2017 [12:14]
11.10.2017 [10:08]
12.10.2017 [01:12]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
09.10.2017 [15:57]
04.10.2017 [20:44]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note