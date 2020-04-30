Azerbaijan confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, one died, 58 recovered

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

38 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one patient has died, while 58 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1804, with 1325 recoveries and 24 deaths, while treatment of 455 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 17 of the infected are in a severe and 24 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the Task Force said.

"A total of 143,079 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far," the Task Force added.