    Azerbaijan confirms 57 new COVID-19 cases, 68 patients recovered

    17.04.2020 [21:19]

    Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

    57 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 68 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    "The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1,340, with 528 recoveries and 15 deaths, while treatment of 797 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 26 of the infected are in a severe and 35 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable," the Task Force said.

    "A total of 86,607 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far," the Task Force added.

