  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan confirms 65 new coronavirus cases

    10.04.2020 [22:27]

    Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

    65 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one person has died, while 58 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 991, with 159 recoveries and 10 deaths, while treatment of 822 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 26 of the infected are in a severe and 33 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.”

    “A total of 61,342 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far,” the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan confirms 65 new coronavirus cases
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.04.2020 [15:55]
    OIC holds emergency virtual meeting on combating novel coronavirus
    10.04.2020 [14:44]
    “Clean Hands” campaign over VIDEO
    09.04.2020 [17:45]
    Azerbaijan confirms 104 new COVID-19 cases
    09.04.2020 [17:34]
    BERNAMA news agency: Special information portal among measures to contain COVID-19 in Azerbaijan
    Azerbaijan confirms 65 new coronavirus cases