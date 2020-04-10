Azerbaijan confirms 65 new coronavirus cases

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

65 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one person has died, while 58 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 991, with 159 recoveries and 10 deaths, while treatment of 822 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 26 of the infected are in a severe and 33 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.”

“A total of 61,342 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far,” the Task Force added.