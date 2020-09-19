  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan confirms participation in Eurovision 2021

    19.09.2020 [11:41]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s participation in the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2021 has been officially confirmed, Public TV (ITV), Azerbaijan's national broadcaster reported.

    The competition will be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 20 and 22, 2021.

    Efendi will represent Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 with the song Cleopatra.

    28-year-old Efendi has competed in popular local musical programs, such as Yeni Ulduz, Böyük Səhnə (3rd place) and The Voice of Azerbaijan (3rd place). In 2017, she finished 3rd in the Silk Way Star, an international singing competition aired in Kazakhstan. In 2019, she successfully represented Azerbaijan at the Voice of Nur-Sultan, again in Kazakhstan.

