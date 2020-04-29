  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan extends border closure term until May 31

    29.04.2020 [15:06]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC 

    The term of restrictions on the entry and exit on the state border of Azerbaijan has been extended until May 31, 2020, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC. The country imposed restrictions on all arrivals and departures by land and air transport, except cargo transportation and charter flights starting from late February in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    "The current situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world has been analyzed, and in order to contain the wide spread of the virus in the country, the term of travel restrictions in Azerbaijan by land and air transport, excluding cargo transportation and charter flights, has been extended until May 31, 2020,” the Task Force said.

