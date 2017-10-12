    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan joins session of Council of CIS Defense Ministers

    12.10.2017 [16:18]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov has today attended a regular meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers held in Dushanbe.

    The meeting participants discussed military cooperation issues.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan joins session of Council of CIS Defense Ministers
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.10.2017 [16:01]
    Tajik President meets with defense ministers of CIS member states
    12.10.2017 [11:30]
    Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
    11.10.2017 [12:30]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 116 times
    10.10.2017 [23:30]
    Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military cooperation
    Azerbaijan joins session of Council of CIS Defense Ministers