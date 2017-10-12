Azerbaijan joins session of Council of CIS Defense Ministers
AzerTAg.az
12.10.2017 [16:18]
Baku, October 12, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov has today attended a regular meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers held in Dushanbe.
The meeting participants discussed military cooperation issues.
