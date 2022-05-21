Azerbaijan logs 1 new COVID-19 case

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

One new case of coronavirus infection has been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 5 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, the overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,708, with 782,950 recoveries and 9,710 deaths, while treatment of 48 others is underway.

“A total of 6,869,996 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.