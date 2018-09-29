Azerbaijan men`s team defeat Armenia at Chess Olympiad

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC Azerbaijani national men`s team have beaten Armenia 2.5-1.5 in the 5th round of the 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia. After five rounds, Azerbaijan top the overall table with 10 points.

