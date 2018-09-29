    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan men`s team defeat Armenia at Chess Olympiad

    29.09.2018 [10:19]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani national men`s team have beaten Armenia 2.5-1.5 in the 5th round of the 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia.

    After five rounds, Azerbaijan top the overall table with 10 points.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan men`s team defeat Armenia at Chess Olympiad
