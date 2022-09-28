  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan reports 164 new COVID-19 cases

    28.09.2022 [18:44]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    164 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 248 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 3 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 821,162, with 810,181 recoveries and 9,910 deaths, while treatment of 1,071 others is underway.

    A total of 7,245,111 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

