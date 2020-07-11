  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan reports 514 new recoveries from COVID-19

    11.07.2020 [17:06]

    Baku, July 11, AZERTAC

    A total of 514 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan over the last day, bringing the total number to date to 14,607, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    Azerbaijan saw 531 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 23,521.

    The country's death toll from the virus rose to 298, with 6 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

    Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 8,045 tests for the disease over the past day, raising the overall count to over 560,356.

