    Azerbaijan reports 549 new recoveries from COVID-19

    17.07.2020 [18:40]

    Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

    A total of 549 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan over the last day, bringing the total number to date to 17,805, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    Azerbaijan saw 471 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 26,636.

    The country's death toll from the virus rose to 341, with 7 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

    Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 9,023 tests for the disease over the past day, raising the overall count to over 610,523.

