Azerbaijan reports over 4,300 new coronavirus infections
08.12.2020 [19:04]
Baku, December 8, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan registered 4,387 more COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 154,152, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
A total of 3,133 patients won their battle against the pandemic over the past day, bringing the tally to 93,411, while the death toll rose by 38 to reach 1,713.
