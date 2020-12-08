Azerbaijan reports over 4,300 new coronavirus infections

Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan registered 4,387 more COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 154,152, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

A total of 3,133 patients won their battle against the pandemic over the past day, bringing the tally to 93,411, while the death toll rose by 38 to reach 1,713.