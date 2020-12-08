  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan reports over 4,300 new coronavirus infections

    08.12.2020 [19:04]

    Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan registered 4,387 more COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 154,152, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    A total of 3,133 patients won their battle against the pandemic over the past day, bringing the tally to 93,411, while the death toll rose by 38 to reach 1,713.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan reports over 4,300 new coronavirus infections
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.12.2020 [19:25]
    Azerbaijan nears 150,000 coronavirus cases
    06.12.2020 [16:42]
    Azerbaijan reports 4,356 new COVID-19 cases
    04.12.2020 [19:19]
    Azerbaijan reaches 138,000 coronavirus cases
    03.12.2020 [19:41]
    Korean Government donates three walk through testing booths to support Azerbaijan Government`s initiative to fight against COVID-19 pandemic
    Azerbaijan reports over 4,300 new coronavirus infections