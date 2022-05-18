Azerbaijan to pin hopes on 13 taekwondo fighters at European Championships Manchester 2022
18.05.2022 [19:05]
Baku, May 18, AZERTAC
A total of 13 fighters will test their strength at the European Taekwondo Championships to be held in Manchester, the United Kingdom, on May 19-22.
The championships will bring together around 400 athletes from more than 40 countries.
