Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ War College hosts seminar on exchange of experience in preparation of STANAG tests
27.04.2022 [18:00]
Baku, April 27, AZERTAC
According to the bilateral cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia, a working meeting of education experts was held at the War College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.
The sides exchanged views on the preparation of STANAG tests in English, as well as moderation, mutual use, and testing of test materials.
STANAG is a NATO standardization document that specifies the agreement of member nations to implement a standard, in whole or in part, with or without reservation, in order to meet an interoperability requirement.
