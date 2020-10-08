Azerbaijani, German FMs hold phone talk

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas to discuss the current situation in the region.

The German FM expressed his concern on the escalation of tensions in the region and stressed the importance of the political dialogue on this matter.

Minister Bayramov highlighted the latest tensions in the region, especially Armenia’s deliberate shelling of the Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects. He spoke of casualties among the civilian population and destruction of the civilian infrastructures as a result of the deliberate targeting by armed forces of Armenia in the Azerbaijani cities located far from the line of contact as well as Armenia's recent attempt to target the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline. He noted that 29 Azerbaijani civilians had been killed and 144 wounded as a result of Armenia’s shelling so far.

Minister Bayramov underlined that the implementation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council was necessary for ensuring peace in the region.