Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs hold phone talk

Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

The ministers exchanged views on the situation in the region, the issues stemming from the trilateral statement of 10 November, 2020 and stressed the importance of implementation of the joint statement for ensuring peace, security and prosperity in the region.

The sides also discussed bilateral cooperation, including projects implemented in various spheres, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.