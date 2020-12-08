  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs hold phone talk

    08.12.2020 [12:28]

    Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

    The ministers exchanged views on the situation in the region, the issues stemming from the trilateral statement of 10 November, 2020 and stressed the importance of implementation of the joint statement for ensuring peace, security and prosperity in the region.

    The sides also discussed bilateral cooperation, including projects implemented in various spheres, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs hold phone talk
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.12.2020 [19:57]
    Anadolu Agency publishes article about Khudaferin bridge located in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district
    08.12.2020 [19:33]
    Top Turkish diplomat speaks with Russian counterpart
    08.12.2020 [16:37]
    Russian President, German Chancellor discuss situation in Karabakh
    08.12.2020 [14:42]
    The Washington Times: Azerbaijan has restored Christian buildings everywhere
    Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs hold phone talk