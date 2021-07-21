Baku, July 21, AZERTAC "I would like to express my gratitude to you for your continuous attention to this issue, for your personal participation in resolving very important and sensitive issues," said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his working visit to Russia. "We have been in constant contact over the past eight months since the end of hostilities. I think that our personal communication in Moscow in January and by phone have played a very important role in stabilizing the situation. We are determined to ensure that the post-conflict period is as painless as possible. I think we are succeeding in that by common efforts," the head of state said.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani President: We are determined to ensure that the post-conflict period is as painless as possible, and we are succeeding in that by common efforts

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter