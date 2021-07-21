  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani President: We are determined to ensure that the post-conflict period is as painless as possible, and we are succeeding in that by common efforts

    21.07.2021 [00:14]

    Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

    "I would like to express my gratitude to you for your continuous attention to this issue, for your personal participation in resolving very important and sensitive issues," said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his working visit to Russia.

    "We have been in constant contact over the past eight months since the end of hostilities. I think that our personal communication in Moscow in January and by phone have played a very important role in stabilizing the situation. We are determined to ensure that the post-conflict period is as painless as possible. I think we are succeeding in that by common efforts," the head of state said.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani President: We are determined to ensure that the post-conflict period is as painless as possible, and we are succeeding in that by common efforts
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.07.2021 [13:25]
    EU expresses deep concern over recent developents on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border
    19.07.2021 [17:21]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 4.8m for construction of highway in Tartar
    18.07.2021 [18:30]
    President of European Council Charles Michel ends Azerbaijan visit
    18.07.2021 [10:44]
    President of European Council Charles Michel visits Alley of Martyrs
    Azerbaijani President: We are determined to ensure that the post-conflict period is as painless as possible, and we are succeeding in that by common efforts