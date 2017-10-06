    • / REGIONS

    Azerbaijani President approves funding for construction of new school in Lahij village

    06.10.2017 [00:44]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the building of a new school in Lahij village in Ismayilli district. Under the presidential order, AZN3.5 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the construction of the 400-seat school.

