Azerbaijani President approves funding for construction of new school in Lahij village

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the building of a new school in Lahij village in Ismayilli district. Under the presidential order, AZN3.5 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the construction of the 400-seat school.

