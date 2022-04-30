  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani President’s speech at ADA-hosted international conference in spotlight of Georgian media

    30.04.2022 [11:00]

    Tbilisi, April 30, AZERTAC

    The Georgian 24news.ge, interpress.ge, as well as actual.ge news portals have published articles highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation” international conference held at ADA University.

    The articles feature Azerbaijani President’s remarks on Georgia, as well as the fact that Azerbaijan has become a platform for peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special Correspondent

