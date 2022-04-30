Azerbaijani President’s speech at ADA-hosted international conference in spotlight of Georgian media
Tbilisi, April 30, AZERTAC
The Georgian 24news.ge, interpress.ge, as well as actual.ge news portals have published articles highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation” international conference held at ADA University.
The articles feature Azerbaijani President’s remarks on Georgia, as well as the fact that Azerbaijan has become a platform for peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus.
Khatayi Azizov
Special Correspondent
