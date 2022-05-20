Azerbaijani Prime Minister attends meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Government

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

Heads of government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held a meeting in the format of a video conference on 20 May, press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, also attended the meeting.

Views were exchanged on the issues on the agenda during the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Ali Asadov expressed his confidence that close ties, which had been formed on different levels for many years, as well as the positive experience of joint work, would continue creating conditions for efficient cooperation within the framework of the CIS.

Noting that the current epidemiological situation in the world allows to predict that the post-pandemic period will start soon, the Prime Minister assessed the situation concerning COVID-19 in Azerbaijan as good. Stressing that the process of vaccination plays an important role in eliminating the pandemic, Ali Asadov said that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries which started vaccination from the beginning of 2021. It was noted that there are clear signs of economic recovery and the economy has started to be restored. Economic growth in the first quarter of the current year was 6,8%, he said.

Ali Asadov called the attention of the members of the Council to the post-conflict situation in the region. Stressing that the conflict had been left in the past, the Prime Minister again expressed Azerbaijan’s adherence to peace, stability and predictability. The Prime Minister said: “Our policy is quite open and clear. We are open for constrictive dialogue and joint work in order to turn the South Caucasus into the region of peace, cooperation and interaction”.

Saying that Armenia has accepted the five key principles offered by Azerbaijan on a peace treaty, the Prime Minister said: “These five principles are the key principles of international law and in line with the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act”.

He noted that by demonstrating maximum constructivism and good will, Azerbaijan is ready for normalizing relations with Armenia, signing a peace treaty and delimiting the borders. It was brought to the attention of the members of the Council that Azerbaijan has already identified the composition of its delegation on drafting a peace treaty, as well as its national commission on delimitation and demarcation of the borders with Armenia.

In addition, Ali Asadov said that Azerbaijan expects Armenia to fully implement its commitments as part of the Trilateral Statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

It was stressed that Azerbaijan is concerned over the fact that Article 4 of the Trilateral Statement dated 9-10 November 2020 on the withdrawal of Armenian armed groups from the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan has remained unimplemented.

It was also noted that despite the meetings within the framework of the trilateral working group continue, there is no progress observed on the restoration of economic and transport ties in the region in accordance with Article 9 of the Statement.

Ali Asadov also added that Baku expects serious breakthrough on both issues in the nearest time and believes that it is necessary to take required action in this direction.

It was stressed that the opening of transport communications and the network of multiple transport arteries, including the Zangazur corridor, are in line with the interests of all the peoples in the region.

The members of the CIS Council of Heads of Government were also informed about the wide-scale work on the restoration of the territories liberated from occupation, including the construction of roads and railroads and the construction of international airports and the provision of electricity to these territories.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov reassured the participants in the meeting that Azerbaijan will continue making contributions to strengthening peace and prosperity in the region.