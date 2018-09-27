    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    Azerbaijani, Russian presidents held one-on-one meeting VIDEO

    27.09.2018 [15:46]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin have held a one-on-one meeting.

    The Azerbaijani and Russian presidents made speeches at the event.

    The presidents then continued their talk at the tea table.

    VIDEO
