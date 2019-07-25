    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani Talibov captures judo silver at EYOF Baku 2019

    25.07.2019 [20:45]

    Baku, July 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judoka Vugar Talibov has grabbed a silver medal at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku after losing to Italian Luigi Centracchio in the 73kg final.

    On the way to the final, Talibov defeated Belarus Dzianis Yauseyenka, Czech Adam Kopecky and Turkish Musa Simsek.

    Dutch Jelle Van Teijlingen and Serbian Aleksandar Rajcic took bronze medals.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani Talibov captures judo silver at EYOF Baku 2019
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at EYOF Baku 2019
    26.07.2019 [17:21]
    Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at EYOF Baku 2019
    25.07.2019 [15:25]
    Azerbaijani judoka reaches final at EYOF Baku 2019
    23.07.2019 [21:02]
    Azerbaijani female wrestler captures silver at EYOF Baku 2019
    Azerbaijani Sadigova wins wrestling silver at EYOF Baku 2019
    22.07.2019 [19:16]
    Azerbaijani Sadigova wins wrestling silver at EYOF Baku 2019
    Other news in this section
    28.07.2019 [12:29]
    Italy men’s volleyball team win gold at EYOF Baku 2019
    28.07.2019 [11:43]
    Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title
    27.07.2019 [21:18]
    Ukraine and Russia clinch gold in artistic gymnastics
    27.07.2019 [21:14]
    Poland and Spain win gold in athletics
    Azerbaijani Talibov captures judo silver at EYOF Baku 2019 Azerbaijani Talibov captures judo silver at EYOF Baku 2019 Azerbaijani Talibov captures judo silver at EYOF Baku 2019 Azerbaijani Talibov captures judo silver at EYOF Baku 2019 Azerbaijani Talibov captures judo silver at EYOF Baku 2019 Azerbaijani Talibov captures judo silver at EYOF Baku 2019 Azerbaijani Talibov captures judo silver at EYOF Baku 2019