Baku, July 25, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judoka Vugar Talibov has grabbed a silver medal at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku after losing to Italian Luigi Centracchio in the 73kg final. On the way to the final, Talibov defeated Belarus Dzianis Yauseyenka, Czech Adam Kopecky and Turkish Musa Simsek. Dutch Jelle Van Teijlingen and Serbian Aleksandar Rajcic took bronze medals.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani Talibov captures judo silver at EYOF Baku 2019

