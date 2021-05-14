  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Turkish parliament speakers speak over phone

    14.05.2021 [22:09]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    Chair of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of the Great National Assembly (GNAT) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop have had a telephone conversation. During the conversation, initiated by the Turkish side, the speaker of the Turkish parliament congratulated the chair and members of the Milli Majlis on the holy Ramadan and wished the people of Azerbaijan prosperity. The chair of the Milli Majlis extended her holiday greetings to the Turkish colleague, the GNAT members and the people of Turkey.

    They also discussed the matters of mutual interest.

