    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation over phone

    24.04.2020 [19:33]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has had a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

    The ministers exchanged views on various issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as discussed the issues related to cooperation within international organizations.

    The FMs emphasized further strengthening of bilateral ties, including the cooperation in economic, trade and transport spheres. They expressed their confidence that the high level meetings held and the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Ukraine to Azerbaijan would contribute to the deepening of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

    The sides highlighted the importance of further exploring the tourism opportunities, pointing out the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on this sphere. They agreed to continue developing cooperation in this regard, including the relevant activities of GUAM in tourism sphere.

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited his Ukrainian counterpart to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. Minister Dmytro Kuleba accepted the invitation with pleasure.

