    Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to President of Costa Rica

    09.12.2020 [09:12]

    Washington DC, December 9, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani ambassador to Costa Rica Mammad Talibov has presented his credentials to the country`s President Carlos Alvarado Quesada in a video conference format.

    Azerbaijani ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the President of Costa Rica. The President of Costa Rica asked the ambassador to extend his greetings and best wishes to the Azerbaijani President.

    They hailed bilateral Azerbaijan-Costa-Rica relations, as well as close cooperation within international organizations. They affirmed mutual desire to further strengthen cooperation in agricultural, trade, economic, cultural, tourism, scientific and educational areas.

    Talibov expressed his gratitude to the Costa Rican President for supporting Azerbaijan’s fair position on the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict.

    President Quesada congratulated Talibov on his appointment as an ambassador to Costa Rica.

