Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Argentina Rashad Aslanov has presented his credentials to President of the Republic of Paraguay Horacio Cartes.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to President Horacio Cartes. The President of Paraguay also asked the ambassador to communicate his greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

The ambassador gave broad information about Azerbaijan to the Paraguayan President.

During the meeting, they exchanged views over prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The President of Paraguay wished the ambassador success during his diplomatic tenure.