    Azerbaijani boxers bring home two medals from Czech Republic

    27.05.2019 [16:18]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani boxers have captured two medals, including a gold at the 50th International Elite Men and Women Boxing Tournament “Grand Prix Usti nad Labem” held in the Czech Republic.

    The gold medal came from Lorenzo Sotomayor in the men`s 69kg weight class, while Alfonso Dominguez (81kg) bagged bronze for Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani boxers bring home two medals from Czech Republic
