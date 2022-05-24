Azerbaijani chess players make successful start to Indian tournament

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC Azerbaijani chess players Azer Mirzayev and Khatun Baghirova have claimed their first win scoring a point at the 13th KIIT International Chess Festival-2022 (Category 'A'), held in Bhubaneswar, India, on May 22-29. The tournament, to feature 10 rounds, brought together 114 chess players, including 30 grandmasters.

