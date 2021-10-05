Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Georgian counterpart

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Georgia, has met with Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze.

The sides exchanged views on various areas of military cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

It was noted that under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense is developing steadily.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the sides stressed the importance of mutual support for the territorial integrity of the two countries, noting that the development of bilateral military cooperation will contribute to ensuring stability and security in the region.

Colonel General Hasanov expressed his gratitude to the Georgian side for supporting Azerbaijan's rightful position during the Patriotic War.

It was noted that the "Eternity-2021" computer-assisted trilateral joint command and staff exercises being held in Georgia are a clear evidence of friendship and indestructible cooperation between the countries.

Following up the meeting bilateral cooperation plan was signed between the ministries of defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

It was noted that the expansion of cooperation in the field of defense will contribute to the further deepening and development of relations between the two countries.