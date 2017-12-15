    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani delegation joins ICAO international conference

    15.12.2017 [19:16]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by Director of the State Civil Aviation Administration Arif Mammadov has participated in the 10th conference on Air Services Multilateral Negotiations (ICAN/2017) of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

    The conference brought together 426 delegates from 66 countries and an international organization. During five days 456 negotiations and meetings were held, as well as 420 bilateral documents were signed and initialed.

    The Azerbaijani delegation held negotiations with civil aviation delegations of 15 countries. The texts of the Intergovernmental Air Services Agreements were agreed at the level of civil aviation experts with the delegations of Australia, Kenya, New Zealand, Thailand and the Seychelles.

    Negotiations on the operation of air service were held with delegations representing Turkey, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

    An employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan also attended the negotiations from the Azerbaijani side.

