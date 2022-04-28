Azerbaijani female gymnasts bring home five medals from Romania
AzerTAg.az
28.04.2022 [14:58]
Baku, April 28, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani female gymnasts have won five medals at the 21st Irina Deleanu Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament, held in Bucharest, Romania.
Maryam Aliyeva scooped silver in the ball event and bronze in the ribbon exercise, while Govhar Ibrahimova earned bronze medals in the exercises with clubs and hoop respectively.
Another Azerbaijani gymnast Nazrin Salmanli finished third with clubs.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.04.2022 [18:43]
28.04.2022 [16:30]
28.04.2022 [14:06]
28.04.2022 [13:56]
MULTIMEDIA
27.04.2022 [12:27]
28.04.2022 [19:00]
28.04.2022 [15:09]
28.04.2022 [15:00]
28.04.2022 [19:10]
28.04.2022 [13:23]
28.04.2022 [11:06]
27.04.2022 [11:41]
26.04.2022 [18:54]
25.04.2022 [14:30]
28.04.2022 [13:41]
27.04.2022 [18:19]
27.04.2022 [15:50]
27.04.2022 [17:51]
22.04.2022 [17:02]
21.04.2022 [19:00]
21.04.2022 [15:40]
28.04.2022 [17:26]
26.04.2022 [21:32]
26.04.2022 [21:15]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
28.04.2022 [18:28]
28.04.2022 [14:31]
28.04.2022 [12:00]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note