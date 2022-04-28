Azerbaijani female gymnasts bring home five medals from Romania

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani female gymnasts have won five medals at the 21st Irina Deleanu Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament, held in Bucharest, Romania.

Maryam Aliyeva scooped silver in the ball event and bronze in the ribbon exercise, while Govhar Ibrahimova earned bronze medals in the exercises with clubs and hoop respectively.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast Nazrin Salmanli finished third with clubs.