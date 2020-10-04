Azerbaijani flag hoisted in post where Mubariz Ibrahimov destroyed Armenian forces

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in the post where the National Hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov fought alone on June 18, 2010, and destroyed a large number of Armenian forces, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence told AZERTAC. The Azerbaijani flag is already waving in that post!

