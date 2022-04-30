  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani judoka clinches bronze at European Championships in Sofia

    30.04.2022 [18:15]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judo fighter Rustam Orujov has won a bronze medal at the European Judo Championships 2022, held in Sofia, Bulgaria,

    He sealed the medal in the men`s 73kg weight category.

    The tournament brought together more than 300 judokas from 40 countries.

