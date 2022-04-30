Azerbaijani judoka clinches bronze at European Championships in Sofia

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judo fighter Rustam Orujov has won a bronze medal at the European Judo Championships 2022, held in Sofia, Bulgaria, He sealed the medal in the men`s 73kg weight category. The tournament brought together more than 300 judokas from 40 countries.

