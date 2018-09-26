    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Azerbaijani judoka took silver medal at world championships
    President Ilham Aliyev watched final bout at National Gymnastics Arena VIDEO

    26.09.2018 [18:41]

    Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his family members, President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga and President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer have watched fights of the World Judo Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

    Azerbaijan`s Ushangi Kokauri (+100kg) progressed to the final of the championships. On the way to the final, Kokauri defeated Belarus Uladzislau Tsiarpitski, Polish Maciej Sarnacki, Czech Lukas Krpalek and Uzbek Bekmurod Oltiboev. He won silver after losing to Georgian Guram Tushishvili in the final bout.

    The tournament brought together 460 male and 298 female judokas from 125 countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani judoka took silver medal at world championships
    President Ilham Aliyev watched final bout at National Gymnastics Arena VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    Azerbaijani, Mongolian presidents met VIDEO
    24.09.2018 [17:10]
    Azerbaijani, Mongolian presidents met VIDEO
    Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents paid tribute to martyrs VIDEO
    15.09.2018 [15:05]
    Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents paid tribute to martyrs VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed newly-reconstructed school No 187 in Mashtagha settlement VIDEO
    13.09.2018 [10:37]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed newly-reconstructed school No 187 in Mashtagha settlement VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions at newly-reconstructed technical and humanitarian lyceum No 2 in Baku VIDEO
    12.09.2018 [10:33]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions at newly-reconstructed technical and humanitarian lyceum No 2 in Baku VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2018 [15:46]
    Azerbaijani, Russian presidents held one-on-one meeting
    27.09.2018 [15:27]
    Baku hosted official opening of 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum
    President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony
    27.09.2018 [12:02]
    Azerbaijani, Russian, Mongolian presidents watch mixed team competitions at Judo world championships
    26.09.2018 [17:58]
    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva completed her official visit to Italy
    Azerbaijani judoka took silver medal at world championships President Ilham Aliyev watched final bout at National Gymnastics Arena VIDEO Azerbaijani judoka took silver medal at world championships President Ilham Aliyev watched final bout at National Gymnastics Arena VIDEO Azerbaijani judoka took silver medal at world championships President Ilham Aliyev watched final bout at National Gymnastics Arena VIDEO Azerbaijani judoka took silver medal at world championships President Ilham Aliyev watched final bout at National Gymnastics Arena VIDEO Azerbaijani judoka took silver medal at world championships President Ilham Aliyev watched final bout at National Gymnastics Arena VIDEO Azerbaijani judoka took silver medal at world championships President Ilham Aliyev watched final bout at National Gymnastics Arena VIDEO Azerbaijani judoka took silver medal at world championships President Ilham Aliyev watched final bout at National Gymnastics Arena VIDEO Azerbaijani judoka took silver medal at world championships President Ilham Aliyev watched final bout at National Gymnastics Arena VIDEO