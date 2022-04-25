  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani judokas bring home nine medals from Strasbourg Cadet European Cup 2022

    25.04.2022 [11:49]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judokas have claimed a clutch of nine medals, including a gold, at the Strasbourg Cadet European Cup 2022, held in France on April 23-24.

    The gold medal came from Nizami Imranov in the men`s 60kg weight category.

    Mahammad Musayev (55 kg), Nijat Naghiyev (66 kg), Ali Hajizade (73 kg) won silver, while Khalig Mammadov, Mahammad Mamishov (both 50 kg), Shahin Orujzade (55 kg), Abil Yusubov (66 kg) and Nahid Targuliyev (73 kg) scooped bronze medals of the tournament.

     

