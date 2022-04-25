  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani judokas claim five medals at Poznan Junior European Cup 2022

    25.04.2022 [11:20]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judokas have brought home five medals, including two golds from the Poznan Junior European Cup 2022, held in Poland, on April 23-24.

    The gold medals were clinched by Vugar Talibov (90kg) and Aytaj Gardashkhanli (63kg).

    Other female judokas Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Sabina Aliyeva (57 kg) bagged silvers for Azerbaijan, while Gadir Huseynov won bronze in the men`s 73kg category.

    The tournament brought together 287 judo fighters from 17 countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani judokas claim five medals at Poznan Junior European Cup 2022
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [15:49]
    Azerbaijani judokas claim two more gold medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup
    25.04.2022 [15:44]
    Azerbaijani karate fighters grab two silvers at Karate1 Premier League in Portugal
    25.04.2022 [11:49]
    Azerbaijani judokas bring home nine medals from Strasbourg Cadet European Cup 2022
    25.04.2022 [11:02]
    Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal
    Azerbaijani judokas claim five medals at Poznan Junior European Cup 2022