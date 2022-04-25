Azerbaijani judokas claim five medals at Poznan Junior European Cup 2022

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judokas have brought home five medals, including two golds from the Poznan Junior European Cup 2022, held in Poland, on April 23-24.

The gold medals were clinched by Vugar Talibov (90kg) and Aytaj Gardashkhanli (63kg).

Other female judokas Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Sabina Aliyeva (57 kg) bagged silvers for Azerbaijan, while Gadir Huseynov won bronze in the men`s 73kg category.

The tournament brought together 287 judo fighters from 17 countries.