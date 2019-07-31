Azerbaijani military chefs undergo training for "Field Kitchen" contest

Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani military chefs who arrived in Moscow to participate in the "Field Kitchen" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019, were instructed on the safety measures and operation of technical equipment. Azerbaijani military chefs have also passed a medical check-up for getting admission to handle food products.

On August 3, at the Alabino range, military chefs from 10 countries of the world will demonstrate their skills in cooking dishes of national cuisine.

Currently, military chefs continue training for the "Field Kitchen" contest.