    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani military chefs undergo training for "Field Kitchen" contest

    31.07.2019 [16:47]

    Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani military chefs who arrived in Moscow to participate in the "Field Kitchen" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019, were instructed on the safety measures and operation of technical equipment. Azerbaijani military chefs have also passed a medical check-up for getting admission to handle food products.

    On August 3, at the Alabino range, military chefs from 10 countries of the world will demonstrate their skills in cooking dishes of national cuisine.

    Currently, military chefs continue training for the "Field Kitchen" contest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani military chefs undergo training for "Field Kitchen" contest
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.07.2019 [20:14]
    Azerbaijani servicemen participating in International Army Games-2019 leave for Kazakhstan
    31.07.2019 [17:53]
    Russian warships arrive in Baku
    31.07.2019 [12:34]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 18 times
    31.07.2019 [09:45]
    Azerbaijan Naval Forces headquarters hosts meeting with delegations of Kazakhstan and Iran
    Azerbaijani military chefs undergo training for "Field Kitchen" contest