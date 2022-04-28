Azerbaijani oil price jump on world markets
AzerTAg.az
28.04.2022 [11:06]
Baku, April 28, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.62 to trade at $107.34.
