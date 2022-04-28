  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil price jump on world markets

    28.04.2022 [11:06]

    Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.62 to trade at $107.34.

