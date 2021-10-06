Azerbaijani oil price keeps rising
AzerTAg.az
06.10.2021 [18:00]
Baku, October 6, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1,59 to trade at $85,15.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
06.10.2021 [12:04]
05.10.2021 [13:56]
05.10.2021 [13:11]
05.10.2021 [11:12]
MULTIMEDIA
06.10.2021 [19:08]
06.10.2021 [17:57]
06.10.2021 [17:21]
06.10.2021 [18:00]
06.10.2021 [12:04]
05.10.2021 [19:16]
06.10.2021 [11:26]
30.09.2021 [11:46]
28.09.2021 [13:55]
28.09.2021 [13:45]
30.09.2021 [14:42]
25.09.2021 [14:42]
23.09.2021 [18:33]
22.09.2021 [13:32]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
04.10.2021 [17:36]
02.10.2021 [18:50]
01.10.2021 [18:00]
28.09.2021 [17:51]
01.10.2021 [11:04]
19.08.2021 [11:35]
18.08.2021 [10:42]
06.10.2021 [18:14]
06.10.2021 [17:36]
29.09.2021 [10:35]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note