  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil sells for $44.51

    18.07.2020 [12:05]

    Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.55 to stand at $44.51.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for $44.51
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.07.2020 [10:56]
    Oil prices decrease on world markets
    17.07.2020 [13:18]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $45.06
    17.07.2020 [11:42]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    16.07.2020 [19:13]
    TAP project 96,4% completed
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $44.51