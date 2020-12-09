  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $49.33

    09.12.2020 [12:42]

    Baku, December 9, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.12 to stand at $49.33.

