    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter crowned European champion

    29.09.2022 [10:17]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Sayyad Dadashov has become the winner of the European U21 Championships in Tirana, Albania.

    He secured the gold medal after defeating Dutch fighter Milan Molle 2:1 in the men’s 54kg final.

    Another taekwondo fighter Eltaj Gafarov (74 kg) claimed a bronze medal of the tournament.

