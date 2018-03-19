Azerbaijani triathlete grabs European cup silver in Spain

Baku, March 19, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Rostislav Pevtsov has claimed a silver medal at the 2018 Gran Canaria ETU Sprint Triathlon European Cup in Las Palmas, Spain. Pevtsov finished second with a time of 56:12 behind British Barclay Izzard. The tournament involved 73 triathletes.

