    Azerbaijani triathlete grabs European cup silver in Spain

    19.03.2018 [12:00]

    Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Rostislav Pevtsov has claimed a silver medal at the 2018 Gran Canaria ETU Sprint Triathlon European Cup in Las Palmas, Spain.

    Pevtsov finished second with a time of 56:12 behind British Barclay Izzard.

    The tournament involved 73 triathletes.

