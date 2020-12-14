  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani wrestler bags silver at Individual World Cup

    14.12.2020 [12:29]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Islambek Dadov has grabbed a silver medal at the Individual World Cup in Serbia after losing to Russian Nazir Abdullaev in the 67kg final.

    Another Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli clinched bronze in the 55kg weight category.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani wrestler bags silver at Individual World Cup
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.12.2020 [18:00]
    UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw made
    14.12.2020 [13:28]
    Verstappen wins last race of 2020 in Abu Dhabi
    14.12.2020 [11:35]
    Messi fires anxious Barca to victory over Levante
    13.12.2020 [15:04]
    Real Madrid defeat Atletico Madrid
    Azerbaijani wrestler bags silver at Individual World Cup