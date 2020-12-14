Baku, December 14, AZERTAC Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Islambek Dadov has grabbed a silver medal at the Individual World Cup in Serbia after losing to Russian Nazir Abdullaev in the 67kg final. Another Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli clinched bronze in the 55kg weight category.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani wrestler bags silver at Individual World Cup

