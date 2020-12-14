Azerbaijani wrestler bags silver at Individual World Cup
AzerTAg.az
14.12.2020 [12:29]
Baku, December 14, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Islambek Dadov has grabbed a silver medal at the Individual World Cup in Serbia after losing to Russian Nazir Abdullaev in the 67kg final.
Another Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli clinched bronze in the 55kg weight category.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
14.12.2020 [18:00]
14.12.2020 [13:28]
14.12.2020 [11:35]
13.12.2020 [15:04]
MULTIMEDIA
14.12.2020 [16:01]
14.12.2020 [13:21]
14.12.2020 [12:00]
13.12.2020 [11:08]
04.11.2020
14.12.2020 [17:51]
14.12.2020 [12:43]
14.12.2020 [12:02]
14.12.2020 [11:34]
12.12.2020 [12:36]
12.12.2020 [11:33]
12.12.2020 [11:11]
14.12.2020 [15:46]
14.12.2020 [15:05]
03.12.2020 [12:28]
13.12.2020 [12:30]
11.12.2020 [16:03]
10.12.2020 [16:04]
07.12.2020 [15:11]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
13.12.2020 [17:19]
11.12.2020 [19:45]
09.12.2020 [19:35]
08.12.2020 [19:04]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
14.12.2020 [17:22]
12.12.2020 [16:14]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note