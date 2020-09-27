Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenia should lay down its arms

Azerbaijan on Sunday called on Armenia to lay down its arms and cease its border violations in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

If Armenian forces surrender, the prisoners of war and civilian hostages will be treated in line with the Geneva Convention and other international legal norms, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that if Armenian forces continue their resistance, all their armed forces will be neutralized.

Border clashes broke out earlier Sunday after Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions. The number of casualties is not yet known.

Baku has the right of self-defense to protect its people and territory, it said.