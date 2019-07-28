Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 17 times

Baku, July 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 17 times throughout the day in various direction of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, in Nerkin Karmiraghbur village of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located, in Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Hajally village of Tovuz region, in Goyali and Zamanli villages of Gadabay region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions,” the ministry added.