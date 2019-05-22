Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. “Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region, Mosesgekh village in Berd region and on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Kamarli village in Gazakh district, Agdam village in Tovuz district,” the ministry said.

“The positions of Azerbaijani Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Kangarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli villages in Aghdam district, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages in Fuzuli district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, and Tartar districts,” the Ministry of Defense added.