Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

“Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village in İjevan region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village in Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.”

“The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand regions,” the ministry added.