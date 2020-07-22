Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 38 times

Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 38 times throughout the day in various directions of the front," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh, Chinari, village in Berd region, on nameless hills and Jil village in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Alibayli, Aghbulag, villages in Tovuz region, in Zamanli village in Gadabay region,' the ministry said.

"The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Aghdam villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Khojavand regions,” the ministry added.